TFW.

The F*cking Weather.

A weather app for people
who hate weather apps.

The most vague weather app available today.

If you’re like us, you hate how accurate and precise weather apps are.

That’s why we spent almost an entire month crafting the world’s least accurate mobile weather experience.

AI?
Machine learning?

Nope, this machine is as dumb as can be.
And it will stay that way. Forever.

Step 1:

We use openweathermap to get extremely accurate weather data for your location

Step 2:

We greatly reduce the accuracy of the data by converting it into a score.

Step 3:

Finally, we remove any semblance of usefullness by replacing that score with an incredibly vague sentence.

*none of these companies have used this app

"Nice colors."

"Deleted it almost immediately."

"I don’t see the point of this app."

Android:

iOS:

There is an iOS version, but I don’t feel like paying the Apple developer license just for them to reject the app.

If you know how to side-load iOS apps, you can nag me on twitter for an .ipa

Contact

No.